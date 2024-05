Testing is completed. I was surprised how many bug i found. Some ware in the missions/miniquests system, some in weapon names, releasing prisoners, planet names. And 3 bugs ware in the main quest, blocking a possibility to finish the game.

All bugs i found are now fixed.

There is still a couple of days to the release. I might yet find something.

But generally i think Hyperspacer is getting ready to go into hyperspace.