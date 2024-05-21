Update notes for 21st May 2024

Hi everyone,

While I was making a retro game of my own last year, I went on a deep journey into retro gaming. I thought I knew all the main players -- from the Amiga, the PC, Nintendo, Atari, Sega -- but there were a few I had not heard of: The ZX Spectrum, a marvellous little machine from the early 1980s in the UK. The unbelievably cool Vectrex, a vertical vector-based console, also from the early 80s. And finally, the Magnavox Odyssey, the grand dame of all home video consoles, from 1972.

It's just been the most amazing voyage of discovery getting to know this console, its history and how it works. Its whole approach to game design -- that the electronic component is just one element of a larger physical game -- is so interesting to me. Hybrid games are a hot topic in game design TODAY. Table top games that have mobile apps or computer controlled pieces are popular at the moment, as is augmented reality and virtual reality (well...) ... but here we have a game console from 1972, the very first one, and hybrid games are a fundamental design feature.

Today Magnavody brings emulator support for Cards 1-5. That means that if you have the pieces for any game that uses Cards 1-5 (which is a lot of the original bundled games such as Ski or Haunted House), you can use Magnavody to play them.

Additionally Magnavody now has basic support for installing and simulating homebrew games. Yes, there is a small but interesting homebrew scene for Odyssey. Mostly short run printings of overlays and instructions. Many of the homebrew creators provide digital copies of the game pieces and when formatted correctly, Magnavody can use those digital copies to simulate the game. This is a very early implementation so I don't actually expect to see any homebrew on it soon. It requires the games to be bundled up correctly for Magnavody (in a zip file with a game.json). If you've made homebrew for Odyssey, let's get in touch!

You can see below Peacekeeper Command-O, a nifty homebrew game from 2018, running below:

Finally, this version reworks the gamepad inputs to solve a bad juddering problem. It also rebalances the keyboard and gamepad inputs to make gameplay feel better, although it is a delicate dance between making it feel good and trying to authentically recreate the weird dial behaviour of the original controllers!

Luke

Changes