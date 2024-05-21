 Skip to content

GigaBash update for 21 May 2024

Patch 1.4.1

Patch 1.4.1 · Last edited 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crash with hitting Ultiball.
Fixed crash with Ultraman Tiga ultimate against CPUs with counter abilities.
Fixed crash with King Ghidorah heavy special beam clash.
Fixed menu crash.
Fixed Keeper of Knowledge achievement.
Fixed unintended interaction between King Ghidorah and Godzilla, causing massive damage.

Open link