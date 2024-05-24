Dark Notes Officially Available on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 14438994 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The PC version of Dark Notes, a dark suspense puzzle game, has been released on Steam on May 24, 2024, at 10:00!

Purchase the game within the first week of release to enjoy a 10% discount. Let's unfold the dark fairytale together!

This puzzle game is HeartBeat Plus' venture into a new genre. It comes with dark and mysterious scenes, and mind-bending, thrilling puzzles. The game also features Steam-exclusive achievements and an exquisite art collection. Put on your headphones and immerse yourself in this dark story!

Experience the story that spans time and space through the perspectives of the two protagonists. This time, it's your turn to uncover the secrets hidden in Wellbeing Mall!

If you have any questions or suggestions, please join our official Discord: https://discord.gg/JbXaGxFhZZ

Welcome to submit feedback on bugs and discuss your favorite puzzles in the game with other players.