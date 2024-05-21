 Skip to content

CaS-Puz: Camera Surface Puzzle update for 21 May 2024

Added controller support.

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked the camera controls so that you can play on a controller. You can turn the camera sideways 90 degrees on the controller petals. But even if you play on a mouse, the same function is performed by the Q\E keys, which is more convenient if you are not super good with a mouse control.

