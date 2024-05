Share · View all patches · Build 14438755 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 09:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We have fixed some issues in the LOVE ON Early Access.

If you encounter any problems while playing the game, please feel free to report them on our Discord or the LOVE ON discussion board.

LOVE ON DISCORD - https://discord.com/invite/VEDQRDbxfk

We hope you enjoy playing the game!

Thank you.

[FIX Notes]