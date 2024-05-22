 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR FRONT MISSION 2: Remake update for 22 May 2024

A new major update 1.0.7 for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is now available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 14438675 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new major update 1.0.7 for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is now available on Steam!

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake Patch 1.0.7 patch notes:

  • Improvement: Added Grenade Launcher VFX
  • Improvement: Added possibility to navigate World Map by using a mouse

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed problems with team arena fights not ending properly when players have a chance to obtain rewards
  • Added correct color for Eigel Eins H and Uisk Wanzer Icons in the summary menu
  • Fixed the wrong icon for Huge Wanzer in level 8 in the summary menu
  • Fixed missing display of the level 8 summary menu
  • Fixed problem with Music Changer not changing music on the go in the settings menu
  • Fixed problems with not unlocking trophies/achievements: "Specialist", "Pre-Sale" and "Hide and Seek"
  • Fixed problem with the lock on level 30 when entering the control room in turn 35
  • Fixed problem with rare Rick Quest soft-lock on intermission after level 24
  • Fixed problem with New Game + not showing in the menu for some languages
  • Fixed problem with melee attack animations of Torero Wanzer
  • Fixed problems with graphical settings not saving properly
  • Fixed problem with Flamethrower VFX not showing properly
  • Fixed problem with dialogue between Ash and Rocky not showing up before level 23
  • Adjusted difficulty of arena matches before mission 6 on lower difficulty settings
  • Fixed problem with missing GEO values in level 11
  • Fixed problem with the Motive computer not unlocking when surrendering Veteran on level 26
  • Adjusted skill info translations for the Japanese language

Thank you for your ongoing feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2865441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link