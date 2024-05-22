A new major update 1.0.7 for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is now available on Steam!
FRONT MISSION 2: Remake Patch 1.0.7 patch notes:
- Improvement: Added Grenade Launcher VFX
- Improvement: Added possibility to navigate World Map by using a mouse
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed problems with team arena fights not ending properly when players have a chance to obtain rewards
- Added correct color for Eigel Eins H and Uisk Wanzer Icons in the summary menu
- Fixed the wrong icon for Huge Wanzer in level 8 in the summary menu
- Fixed missing display of the level 8 summary menu
- Fixed problem with Music Changer not changing music on the go in the settings menu
- Fixed problems with not unlocking trophies/achievements: "Specialist", "Pre-Sale" and "Hide and Seek"
- Fixed problem with the lock on level 30 when entering the control room in turn 35
- Fixed problem with rare Rick Quest soft-lock on intermission after level 24
- Fixed problem with New Game + not showing in the menu for some languages
- Fixed problem with melee attack animations of Torero Wanzer
- Fixed problems with graphical settings not saving properly
- Fixed problem with Flamethrower VFX not showing properly
- Fixed problem with dialogue between Ash and Rocky not showing up before level 23
- Adjusted difficulty of arena matches before mission 6 on lower difficulty settings
- Fixed problem with missing GEO values in level 11
- Fixed problem with the Motive computer not unlocking when surrendering Veteran on level 26
- Adjusted skill info translations for the Japanese language
Thank you for your ongoing feedback!
Changed files in this update