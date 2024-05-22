Share · View all patches · Build 14438675 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 13:09:34 UTC by Wendy

A new major update 1.0.7 for FRONT MISSION 2: Remake is now available on Steam!

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake Patch 1.0.7 patch notes:

Improvement: Added Grenade Launcher VFX

Improvement: Added possibility to navigate World Map by using a mouse

Bug Fixes:

Fixed problems with team arena fights not ending properly when players have a chance to obtain rewards

Added correct color for Eigel Eins H and Uisk Wanzer Icons in the summary menu

Fixed the wrong icon for Huge Wanzer in level 8 in the summary menu

Fixed missing display of the level 8 summary menu

Fixed problem with Music Changer not changing music on the go in the settings menu

Fixed problems with not unlocking trophies/achievements: "Specialist", "Pre-Sale" and "Hide and Seek"

Fixed problem with the lock on level 30 when entering the control room in turn 35

Fixed problem with rare Rick Quest soft-lock on intermission after level 24

Fixed problem with New Game + not showing in the menu for some languages

Fixed problem with melee attack animations of Torero Wanzer

Fixed problems with graphical settings not saving properly

Fixed problem with Flamethrower VFX not showing properly

Fixed problem with dialogue between Ash and Rocky not showing up before level 23

Adjusted difficulty of arena matches before mission 6 on lower difficulty settings

Fixed problem with missing GEO values in level 11

Fixed problem with the Motive computer not unlocking when surrendering Veteran on level 26

Adjusted skill info translations for the Japanese language

Thank you for your ongoing feedback!