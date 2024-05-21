Modding support update

An update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now live! It brings a number of changes to enhance modding experience and support the release of The Witcher 3 REDkit.
Check out the list of changes below for details:
-
Enabled Steam Workshop.
Manage your mods with ease on Steam! We’ve integrated the Steam Workshop support into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While Steam users can still use Nexus Mods or whatever modding platform they like, they now can install any mod available on the game's Steam Workshop with a single click. Just find the mod you like, click “Subscribe” and it will install automatically!
-
Added Steam Workshop support for DLC mods (mods that include completely new content).
-
Added support for an easier way to add new world IDs in mods.
-
Added full support for loading DLC mods - fixed an issue that occurred when loading additional content from mods.
Changed files in this update