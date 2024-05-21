 Skip to content

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for 21 May 2024

Modding support update

Share · View all patches · Build 14438592 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now live! It brings a number of changes to enhance modding experience and support the release of The Witcher 3 REDkit.

Check out the list of changes below for details:

  • Enabled Steam Workshop.

    Manage your mods with ease on Steam! We’ve integrated the Steam Workshop support into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While Steam users can still use Nexus Mods or whatever modding platform they like, they now can install any mod available on the game's Steam Workshop with a single click. Just find the mod you like, click “Subscribe” and it will install automatically!

  • Added Steam Workshop support for DLC mods (mods that include completely new content).

  • Added support for an easier way to add new world IDs in mods.

  • Added full support for loading DLC mods - fixed an issue that occurred when loading additional content from mods.

Changed files in this update

