TaleSpire update for 21 May 2024

Bug Month Patch 4

TaleSpire update for 21 May 2024

Bug Month Patch 4

Build 14438443 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 08:09:05 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fresh out of the national holidays, we have another patch. This one tackles the following:

  • Entries in the unique-creature panel should be ordered alphabetically. Previous they would go out of order in certain situations
  • Minor performance improvement: avoid re-sorting the unique-creature panel on every change to a unique (such as changing position)
  • Fixed an issue where the first use of the 'sample' tool did not properly focus the entry in the asset browser.

The war on bugs continues in the next episode of Bug Month!

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 720621
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 720623
  • Loading history…
