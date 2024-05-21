Korea Dynasty 0.7.12 Update

Improvements
Player
- The trading window has been changed to turn off when the player is attacked.
Optimization/Graphics
- Tree root modeling has been optimized.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where the player's abdomen appeared transparent when wearing some jeogori items.
- Fixed an error where attacks were possible while the UI was open in certain situations.
- Fixed an error where the location of NPCs inside the castle was abnormal.
- Fixed an error where the player could not move and time passed abnormally when waking up from sleeping in a sleeping bag.
