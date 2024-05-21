 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 21 May 2024

Korea Dynasty 0.7.12 Update

Build 14438396 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 07:39:11 UTC

Improvements

Player

  • The trading window has been changed to turn off when the player is attacked.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Tree root modeling has been optimized.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where the player's abdomen appeared transparent when wearing some jeogori items.
  • Fixed an error where attacks were possible while the UI was open in certain situations.
  • Fixed an error where the location of NPCs inside the castle was abnormal.
  • Fixed an error where the player could not move and time passed abnormally when waking up from sleeping in a sleeping bag.

