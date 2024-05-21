 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cozy Space Survivors update for 21 May 2024

Patchy 1.2.1: Tweaks in Japanese Translation & Boss Explosion

Share · View all patches · Build 14438225 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaks in Japanese Translation
  • Utah-Teapot Explosion was too short (1s) and therefore suddenly disappeared

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2657851
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2657852
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2657853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link