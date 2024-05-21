- Tweaks in Japanese Translation
- Utah-Teapot Explosion was too short (1s) and therefore suddenly disappeared
Cozy Space Survivors update for 21 May 2024
Patchy 1.2.1: Tweaks in Japanese Translation & Boss Explosion
Patchnotes via Steam Community
