锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 21 May 2024

5.21 Update patches

Build 14438217 · Last edited 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug where the dog has no footsteps;
  2. Fix the issue of melee weapons swinging and chopping during conversations with NPCs and other situations;
  3. Fixed issues with current sound and UZI firearm sound;
  4. Fix the issue of some helmets not displaying;
  5. Fix the issue of F1 not displaying;
  6. Fixed some issues with incorrect display of firearms.

