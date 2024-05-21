- Fix the bug where the dog has no footsteps;
- Fix the issue of melee weapons swinging and chopping during conversations with NPCs and other situations;
- Fixed issues with current sound and UZI firearm sound;
- Fix the issue of some helmets not displaying;
- Fix the issue of F1 not displaying;
- Fixed some issues with incorrect display of firearms.
锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 21 May 2024
5.21 Update patches
Patchnotes via Steam Community
