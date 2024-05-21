 Skip to content

Aim Down Screen update for 21 May 2024

[UPDATE] Standard / Pro Editor Fixes

Build 14438203 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 07:13:12 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes: v4.1.9.202405210852

  • Fix: Drag/drop layering in Pro Editor fixed (swapping who is above who)
  • Fix: Standard/Pro Editor: When using the main category to scale (HUD, HF, SA, ADS), the link toggle to maintain both width/height is automatically selected.
  • Fix: Standard/Pro Editor: When dragging an element to a new category, it now reflects the new category and will be displayed when that category is selected. Previously, you had to close / reopen the editor.

