Patch v0.1.18

Dear air traffic controllers,

Thank you for playing Mini Airways: Prologue.

Here's the patch notes for v0.1.18:

Added a tutorial page to review gameplay and item usage.

Added a new main menu UI (we'll continue to make improvements to this).

Added No Ground Air Collision Mode (for entertainment only, scores will not be uploaded):

Go to Steam Library > Mini Airways: Prologue > Right-click > Properties > General > Launch Options, and enter: -noGroundAirCollision

Added support for running the game in the background:

Go to Steam Library > Mini Airways: Prologue > Right-click > Properties > General > Launch Options, and enter: -runInBackGround

Fixed the tutorial difficulty issue, making it easier for newbies to complete without repetition.

Please let us know if you encounter any issues on our Discord or Steam community so that we can fix them as soon as possible.

Enjoy managing the skies!

CCC Games