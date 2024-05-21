 Skip to content

Finding Fate update for 21 May 2024

Episode 26 - out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14438103 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Episode 26 is available to play now. In this episode Fate investigates a mysterious stalker - can you help her solve the case?

Best of luck, we hope you will enjoy this episode.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2418381
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2418382
  • Loading history…
