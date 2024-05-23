Application Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14438043 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

New Mini Game "Pet Racing" Implemented!

New furniture for Your Land added.

Please check the new furniture from [House Management > Manage Furniture > HOT after changing] to Edit Mode.

Golden Challenge Reward Delivery

The following improvements have been applied.

Added information related to matching status displayed for RAID battle.

The description shown when a Holy Gem is selected can now be scrolled.

Adjusted some notations in Community.

The following issues have been fixed.

The buff from Frontliner I causes Lunar Slash to generate additional attack.

The critical hit from the skill Enchanted Grip that is usable while Conversion is in effect does not register as a physical hit.

The damage from a close range hit absorbed by the skill "Enchanted Barriers" is partially treated as that from a long range hit.

The action of moving when sheathing the katana can be used even when it shouldn't be available.

The player's movement animation while Raving Storm is active is not displayed correctly sometimes.

Minor bug fixes.

Notes