Update 1.0.11 - Susan Ruth

This patch contains major fighter and AI changes

Major Fixes

Fix for aircraft targeting overflow causing bullets not to impact fighters after a while

Chin, Cheek, Ball, Left Waist and Right waist guns now fire and hit targets

Minor Fixes

Damage is more sensibly applied to physics components, damage to control surfaces will now effect control

When an aircraft is hit with bullets, we mark is as damaged by bullets so that when/if it crashes into the ground we'll count it as shot down instead of 'accidental'

Fix for UV crawling on terrain

Binding a joystick axis no longer blocks keys

Fix for time skip failing due to bombardier after bombing target

Windows Icon

Features

Different enemy fighter squadrons now have tuneable skill levels. The skill level of enemy fighters at the moment random on Mission levels, but will steadily ramp up in 'Attack of the Axis'

All B17 Gunners are now hitting with significantly more accuracy

B17 42-31499 'Susan Ruth' was one of 20 B17s from the 306th bombardment group to bomb the Frankfurt rail yards on 8th February 1944. It was damaged by flak over the target, but remained flyable, however the bomber was targeted by two German fighters over France, killing the radio operator and the ball turret gunner, and forcing the rest of the crew to bail out of the mortally wounded aircraft.

Scattered over the countryside, 5 of the surviving crew managed to evade capture for a while with the help of Belgian and French resistance, but 3 were eventually captured and executed by Nazi partisans. Too injured to make the arduous journey over the Pyrenees to Spain and allied Gibraltar, the pilot, Howard J Snyder, joined the 'The Maquis', a local resistance group, and continued to fight the Nazi regime from the ground until liberated by US troops months later.