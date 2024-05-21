 Skip to content

Song Of The Prairie update for 21 May 2024

Song of the Prairie 0.8.66 patch update.

Build 14437945 · Last edited 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new  patch.

Fixing：
Fixed a problem that loading some save files will trigger the beginning cutscene.
Fixed a problem that Phantom Thief will not show up at night during the mission.
Fixed a problem that Fashion Store will not increase the capacity for staff when Prosperity reaches to Class B.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

