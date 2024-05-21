Song of the Prairie 0.8.66 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, This is the new patch.

Fixing：

Fixed a problem that loading some save files will trigger the beginning cutscene.

Fixed a problem that Phantom Thief will not show up at night during the mission.

Fixed a problem that Fashion Store will not increase the capacity for staff when Prosperity reaches to Class B.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ