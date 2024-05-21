🧬 Update 2.0.0: SHMUP MODE!!! 🦠

Boombox: "For lovers of the game's soundtrack!"

Stats scale with the beat of the music - it gets crazy strong while bassy in-game music is playing!

Fume: "Harvest & haze."

Runs on a toxic green gas instead of heat, which it harvests from offspring (microbe babies). The more gas you have, the larger the damage spreading radius is, which lets your shots damage all microbes within the radius.

Boomerang: "Return to sender."

Not only does it have built-in Pierce, but shots always return back to you (hence the name). If you REALLY want to see something cool, try Boomerang in the new Shmup Mode.