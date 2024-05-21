 Skip to content

西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 21 May 2024

V1.0.3补丁更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 14437789 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

桑尼镇酒吧老板，老米先生近期不知从何处搞来了两台娱乐机器：
一台叫沙雕跳舞机，一台叫爆负老虎机。

小镇居民其乐融融，又多了不少消遣（钱），致富的娱乐手段！！！
快来体验吧，牛仔!!!!

对了，这些设备没有接入西部银行系统哟，老米已经改装过了，大家可以直接使用身上的牛币投币哦，特别方便，祝您玩的愉快！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153391
  • Loading history…
