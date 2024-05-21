Unversioned hotfix now live!

Reverted the graphics engine upgrade for the time being.

Dev note: in hindsight when we planned this update, we didn't expect to have this many active players. While we expected the change to generate a lot of reports, it turned out a bit overwhelming and we also want to make sure all the new players can play without issue while we figure them out. That's why we reverted the graphics engine change. The downside is that the new accessibility options are also gone because they rely on the OpenGL build. However, we've updated a new "Public OpenGL Beta" branch with the compatible OpenGL .exes, so anyone that wants to keep playing on/testing the new engine can just swap into that. We'll keep it up to date with future updates too so there's no problem playing online.