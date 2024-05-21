Quality of Life and Balance Changes Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14437670 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 07:09:19 UTC by Wendy

I am excited to share some new quality of life (QoL) and balance changes that I have been working on! Your feedback has been invaluable, and I have made several adjustments to enhance your gameplay experience:

Increased poop size slightly.

Increased poop frequency slightly.

Decreased rain volume slightly.

Added volume slider.

Added look sensitivity settings.

Added restart game button.

Implemented small performance gains.

Updated UI for upcoming mobile support.

Added Jamcraft splash screen.

These updates aim to make "Find My Wiener" even more enjoyable and accessible. I appreciate your support and feedback as I continue to improve the game.

Stay tuned for more planned BIG updates, and happy hunting!