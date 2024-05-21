🧬 Update 2.0.0: SHMUP MODE!!! 🦠

The new 5th game mode converts Genome Guardian into a vertical shoot 'em up! All turrets, perks and weapons are compatible, and you'll unlock new content as you progress through this new mode! Once you've unlocked 20 different turrets, Shmup Mode automatically unlocks.
4 NEW TURRETS:
-
Boombox:
"For lovers of the game's soundtrack!"
Stats scale with the beat of the music - it gets crazy strong while bassy in-game music is playing!
-
Fume:
"Harvest & haze."
Runs on a toxic green gas instead of heat, which it harvests from offspring (microbe babies). The more gas you have, the larger the damage spreading radius is, which lets your shots damage all microbes within the radius.
-
Boomerang:
"Return to sender."
Not only does it have built-in Pierce, but shots always return back to you (hence the name). If you REALLY want to see something cool, try Boomerang in the new Shmup Mode.
-
Psyker:
"Mind over matter."
A late-game turret with the power to spin projectiles around it and fling them outward with psychokinetic force.
12 NEW PERKS:
-
Chain:
Instantly eliminate microbes near an eliminated microbe.
-
Freon:
Freeze microbes in place that were near a microbe when it was eliminated.
-
Mixer:
+1 Reroll after each hitless wave.
-
Coolant:
Firing weapons won't build heat for 1s after you get an elimination, but Cooling Delay -50%.
-
Emerald:
50% chance to ignore hits while below 10 Health.
-
Autoclave:
+50% Damage to shots fired while you have no heat.
-
Sapphire:
-10% Heat per elimination, but Heat Max -50%.
-
Amber:
Damage +40%, but gain +30% heat upon elimination.
-
Bandage:
ignore hits for 3s when hit, but gain +30% heat when hit.
-
Stapler:
Microbes stop moving once they drop below 25% Health.
-
Tooth:
Damage is always applied to Health instead of your Shield.
-
Burner:
+100% Damage to microbes while overheated.
CHANGES:
- A handful of unlock conditions for turrets and perks have been adjusted (but this won't affect you if you've already unlocked them).
- The thing that the Ghost, Tank, Riptide (and now Psyker) all do now feels a lot smoother for non-gamepad users (if you know, you know).
- Added projectile hit effects - they're pretty subtle, but better than nothing (may revisit/improve).
FIXES:
- (perk) Blossom: Now works as expected on weapons that fire multiple projectiles per shot.
- The shop heal button would be clickable, but just turn green and do nothing, if you try to heal while you have exactly the amount needed to do so.
- Microbes that are stuck onto you will no longer grow to...x100 scale... when burning.
