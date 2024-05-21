 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 21 May 2024

Hotfix v0.14.5.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a summary of several hotfixes that we've been rolling out in preparation for our next patch.

➡️ Changes
  • Reduced requirement of Con Artist achievement to selling at 3x base price of an item instead of 3x of its store price
⚙️ Optimizations
  • Reduced hitches when opening crafting UI
  • Reduced hitches when switching to Bamboo Construction Hammer and when opening its main build UI
  • Reduced memory usage when using many crafting tables
🛠️ General Fixes
  • Resolved various code exceptions
  • Fixed previous issues introduced from optimized crafting UI
  • Fixed wall culling too early in Zena's trenches
  • Fixed localization issues causing wrong recipe descriptions in research tree nodes for English
  • Fixed host not ending item consumption animation for clients

