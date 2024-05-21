Hotfix v0.14.5.31

Share · View all patches · Build 14437555 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 05:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This is a summary of several hotfixes that we've been rolling out in preparation for our next patch.

➡️ Changes

Reduced requirement of Con Artist achievement to selling at 3x base price of an item instead of 3x of its store price

⚙️ Optimizations

Reduced hitches when opening crafting UI

Reduced hitches when switching to Bamboo Construction Hammer and when opening its main build UI

Reduced memory usage when using many crafting tables

🛠️ General Fixes