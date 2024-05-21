Hotfix v0.14.5.31

This is a summary of several hotfixes that we've been rolling out in preparation for our next patch.
➡️ Changes
- Reduced requirement of Con Artist achievement to selling at 3x base price of an item instead of 3x of its store price
⚙️ Optimizations
- Reduced hitches when opening crafting UI
- Reduced hitches when switching to Bamboo Construction Hammer and when opening its main build UI
- Reduced memory usage when using many crafting tables
🛠️ General Fixes
- Resolved various code exceptions
- Fixed previous issues introduced from optimized crafting UI
- Fixed wall culling too early in Zena's trenches
- Fixed localization issues causing wrong recipe descriptions in research tree nodes for English
- Fixed host not ending item consumption animation for clients
Changed files in this update