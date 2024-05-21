 Skip to content

MAJOR CONSORTIUM VR update for 21 May 2024

CONSORTIUM VR v1.0 !!

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We accomplished what we set out to accomplish in late 2019! There is no VR game like this and we feel that this represents a whole new kind of VR based storytelling - VR Interactive Cinema!

Here is a link to an iDGi blog post we just made that goes into history about us. Where we've been and where we're going.

We discovered and fixed yet more issues and a few important finishing touches to various parts.

IMPROVEMENTS:

-added option to make cast members names show over titles for subtitles, alignment indication. This fixes kiril being labeled "homeless mercs leader" everywhere instead of his name
-VT Civ Def 3: a whole bunch more cylindrical cover added to 5 floors, added cover and polished patrol nodes
-Added solid fence static meshes to VT combat 1 and 2's fences to fix collision issue

TWEAKS:

-Two info console image tweaks

FIXES:

-Fixed new king convo erroneously discussing the traitor if the player did not discover them
-Fixes around all pawns going to barracks, no longer in perfect sync
-Fixed ending disconnection tunnel music not playing
-Hiding the "holster" hint now if you choose to attack in stealth boarding before holstering. The hint would stick around forever otherwise, well until the next holster…
-Fixed input button hints text in video tutorials sometimes being hidden
-Fixed case of pawn 44 not getting to mission ops and being stuck in bed in zen 2. His sitting up idle sequence was not cancelled like his other one.
-Fixed being able to get into the cockpit with kendra and wade...naughty bishop

