CONSORTIUM VR v1.0 !!

We accomplished what we set out to accomplish in late 2019! There is no VR game like this and we feel that this represents a whole new kind of VR based storytelling - VR Interactive Cinema!

We discovered and fixed yet more issues and a few important finishing touches to various parts.

IMPROVEMENTS:

-added option to make cast members names show over titles for subtitles, alignment indication. This fixes kiril being labeled "homeless mercs leader" everywhere instead of his name

-VT Civ Def 3: a whole bunch more cylindrical cover added to 5 floors, added cover and polished patrol nodes

-Added solid fence static meshes to VT combat 1 and 2's fences to fix collision issue

TWEAKS:

-Two info console image tweaks

FIXES:

-Fixed new king convo erroneously discussing the traitor if the player did not discover them

-Fixes around all pawns going to barracks, no longer in perfect sync

-Fixed ending disconnection tunnel music not playing

-Hiding the "holster" hint now if you choose to attack in stealth boarding before holstering. The hint would stick around forever otherwise, well until the next holster…

-Fixed input button hints text in video tutorials sometimes being hidden

-Fixed case of pawn 44 not getting to mission ops and being stuck in bed in zen 2. His sitting up idle sequence was not cancelled like his other one.

-Fixed being able to get into the cockpit with kendra and wade...naughty bishop