This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Chapter 5 Internal Test Level 2 is now open, come and experience Cyber Running!

Participation method: Game right-click - Settings - Test version - Participate in test -0.5.0.0- Chapter 5 Beta Test



The in-game version is: 0.5.1.0 test . If the game version is lower, you can click Steam to enter offline mode and then go back online, and it will prompt for an update.

Thank you very much for participating in the internal test and providing feedback. Those who are interested in participating in the internal test must take a look at the precautions.

Notes for participating in internal testing:

There are significant content changes between the new version and the current online version of the game. The beta version has a large number of known or unknown bugs, and participating in the beta may damage the save. Please participate in the testing with caution after assessing the risks. Before participating in the test, it is recommended that everyone backup their game save.

Shout: It's really difficult to find the lost archive! Remember to backup and archive! Remember to backup and archive! Remember to backup and archive

After switching to version 5.0.0, if you switch back to the current version 4.3.9, it may cause data loss and damage. It is not recommended to participate in testing and switch to a lower version. If there is a need to switch, a pre backed up archive can be used.

Most of the content in the new version is for internal testing and is not the final result. Including but not limited to level layout, level days, recipe, difficulty, etc.

The beta version can only be online with the beta version and cannot be online with version 4.3.9.

The beta version may be updated multiple times a day and can only be online with the updated version. I suggest everyone update before starting the game each time.

(Update Tip: Steam selects offline and then goes online, which will prompt for an update)

New and adjusted content:

Open the second level of Chapter 5. (There are currently three levels of difficulty)

When using the keyboard to control a character, the handle will not trigger vibration.

There is a possibility of encountering the cost of power outages in business operations now.

The difficulty level of the third level in Chapter 4 has been adjusted to mop the floor.

The amount of bubbles in the soda machine has been fine tuned. (Welcome everyone to give feedback on their feelings in different situations)

When the internal emergency state bursts, the current internal emergency value will be cleared. [spooler] (Unable to save and sitting on the ground again) [/spooler]

The manufacturer of the toilet has been changed, providing a brand new toilet experience.

BUG fix: