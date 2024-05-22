 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NINJA ISSEN update for 22 May 2024

Ninja Issen (忍者一閃) 1.11 patch notes (May 23, 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14437346 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello from the team at CFK.

Thank you for all of the love and attention you've paid to hyper ninja action game Ninja Issen.

In order to create a richer, smoother gaming experience for players, patch 1.11 will be released today (5/23) with the following changes:

<Gameplay>
• Fixed a bug where the chapter 2 battle zone wasn't triggering as usual
• Fixed a bug so that the ending plays like normal

< Others >
• Improved text visibility issues for those playing on small screens
• Fixed many bugs and added various quality-of-life improvements.

We hope you'll experience this smoother version of Ninja Issen for yourself, and thank you to all of the people who have played Ninja Issen and visited our community page.

As always, thank you for your continued support as we at CFK strive to be the very best publisher we can be.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1714551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link