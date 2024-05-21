Patch Notes - May 2024

Hey Cabbagers, we are excited to share the patch notes for the upcoming playtest!

Enrolment will be enabled soon directly through Steam.

We have some new features and improvements we would like to share and get your opinion on.

Join our discord community

Announcements:

We are putting the MOBA mode on hold because we want to concentrate on making the gameplay as fun as possible.

New Content:

Added health to characters

Added stats bar above characters

Added death handling cheats (heal & respawn)

Added user-assigned titles

Added per-character rewards and experience

Added in-game welcome message

Added Spectators (WIP)

Adjustments:

Changed abilities to work on slopes

Changed energy regeneration rate to be slightly faster

Changed camera positions for all characters

Changed camera position while throwing

Changed Vine Root animations and meshes

Changed Vine Wall mesh

Changed ball offset curve

Changed Ground Stomp effects

Changed Noel's Portal effects

Changed Jane's Dash effects

Changed Shane's Vine Root freeze from 2 to 3 seconds

Changed Shane's Vine Wall up time from 3 to 4 seconds

Changed Jane's Double Dash cooldown from 2 to 3 seconds

Changed Noel's Double Portal cooldown from 6 to 4 seconds

Bug Fixes:

Fixed team indicators not resetting after a goal

Fixed match ending music not working

Fixed a wrong texture selected for the team indicator on the training map

Fixed wrong energy replication that allowed the player to preview an ability without the ability to cast it

MOBA Changes (Currently on hold):

Added Moonie spawners

Added meshes and VFX to buffs

Added side interactive walls you can activate using pressure plates

Fixed floating energy flowers

Fixed ball sky indicator to show when needed

Fixed crystals scale