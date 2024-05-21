Patch Notes - May 2024

Hey Cabbagers, we are excited to share the patch notes for the upcoming playtest!
Enrolment will be enabled soon directly through Steam.
We have some new features and improvements we would like to share and get your opinion on.
Announcements:
We are putting the MOBA mode on hold because we want to concentrate on making the gameplay as fun as possible.
New Content:
Added health to characters
Added stats bar above characters
Added death handling cheats (heal & respawn)
Added user-assigned titles
Added per-character rewards and experience
Added in-game welcome message
Added Spectators (WIP)
Adjustments:
Changed abilities to work on slopes
Changed energy regeneration rate to be slightly faster
Changed camera positions for all characters
Changed camera position while throwing
Changed Vine Root animations and meshes
Changed Vine Wall mesh
Changed ball offset curve
Changed Ground Stomp effects
Changed Noel's Portal effects
Changed Jane's Dash effects
Changed Shane's Vine Root freeze from 2 to 3 seconds
Changed Shane's Vine Wall up time from 3 to 4 seconds
Changed Jane's Double Dash cooldown from 2 to 3 seconds
Changed Noel's Double Portal cooldown from 6 to 4 seconds
Bug Fixes:
Fixed team indicators not resetting after a goal
Fixed match ending music not working
Fixed a wrong texture selected for the team indicator on the training map
Fixed wrong energy replication that allowed the player to preview an ability without the ability to cast it
MOBA Changes (Currently on hold):
Added Moonie spawners
Added meshes and VFX to buffs
Added side interactive walls you can activate using pressure plates
Fixed floating energy flowers
Fixed ball sky indicator to show when needed
Fixed crystals scale
Changed files in this update