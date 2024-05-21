1.87 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!

Share · View all patches · Build 14437302 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Save the Fairies from the Sologro Bros! Even more fixes and updates!

Fairyland has been overwhelmed by aggressive agritech Bros, and they need your help!

Build a comfy sanctuary for the Fairy in your village

Visit a Guild’s Fairy Shop to start your rescue missions into Fairyland

Mix or buy new items in the Fairy Shop, or find loot on adventures

Enjoy new puzzle types! New crops and modes for Harvest, new enemies and pieces for Battle, new cooperative dungeons and maps

But also