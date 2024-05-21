 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 21 May 2024

1.87 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!

1.87 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted! 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save the Fairies from the Sologro Bros! Even more fixes and updates!

Fairyland has been overwhelmed by aggressive agritech Bros, and they need your help!

  • Build a comfy sanctuary for the Fairy in your village
  • Visit a Guild’s Fairy Shop to start your rescue missions into Fairyland
  • Mix or buy new items in the Fairy Shop, or find loot on adventures
  • Enjoy new puzzle types! New crops and modes for Harvest, new enemies and pieces for Battle, new cooperative dungeons and maps

But also

  • Dazzle Shop
  • Fairy Turf can now be mixed at your guild cauldron, if you’ve built a Fairy Shop
  • And more assorted bug fixes for Fairy adventures

