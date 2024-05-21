1.87 Release Notes - Fairyland Disrupted!

Save the Fairies from the Sologro Bros! Even more fixes and updates!
Fairyland has been overwhelmed by aggressive agritech Bros, and they need your help!
- Build a comfy sanctuary for the Fairy in your village
- Visit a Guild’s Fairy Shop to start your rescue missions into Fairyland
- Mix or buy new items in the Fairy Shop, or find loot on adventures
- Enjoy new puzzle types! New crops and modes for Harvest, new enemies and pieces for Battle, new cooperative dungeons and maps
But also
- Dazzle Shop
- Fairy Turf can now be mixed at your guild cauldron, if you’ve built a Fairy Shop
- And more assorted bug fixes for Fairy adventures
