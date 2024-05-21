Cryptis - Update Notes May 20th

 Skip to content

Cryptis update for 21 May 2024

  • Improved enemy AI so they no longer stop moving immediately when they can't reach the player
  • Nerfed the werewolf's rage mode sprint speed
  • Fixed bug where enemies could go through the arena walls
  • Fixed issue where the ground on the second map wasn't properly pixelated

