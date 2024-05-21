Cryptis - Update Notes May 20th

- Improved enemy AI so they no longer stop moving immediately when they can't reach the player
- Nerfed the werewolf's rage mode sprint speed
- Fixed bug where enemies could go through the arena walls
- Fixed issue where the ground on the second map wasn't properly pixelated
