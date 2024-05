CRITICAL FAILURE ____PATCH UPDATE----- OPTIMIZED

Share · View all patches · Build 14437191 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy

THINGS WE HAVE REMOVED FOR BETTER PERFORMANCE

SKY LIGHT

DECAL ACTORS

PARTICL EEFFECTS

POST PROCESS VOLUMES

REFLECTIONS

MOVING LIGHTS

DAY CYCLE

COST HEAVY SETTINGS

ADDED NANITE TO MOST STATIC MESHES

ADDED NEW INTRO VIDEO

-NEW VIDEO IS SHORT AND TO THE POINT

-OLD VIDEO TO LONG AND UN SKIPPABLE

REMOVED OBJECTS FROM THE GAME THAT HAD SERVED NO PURPOSE IN ORDER TO IMPROVE THE OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE GAME

WE ARE SORRY FOR HOW LONG THIS UPDATE HAS TAKEN BUT WE HOPE YOU TAKE YOUR TIME TO LET US KNOW IF YOU FIND ANYTHING THAT MIGHT BE AN ISSUE, WE WILL BE ON IT AS SOON AS WE ARE AWARE OF THE ISSUE.

THANK YOU FANS AND HATERS...

WE HOPE THE PERFORMANCE UPDATE HAS BEEN MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR YOU TO ENJOY A NICE GAME OF "CRITICAL FAILURE".

SINYSTER SOULUTIONS STUDIOS LLC