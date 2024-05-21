New Fishy Businesses

Share · View all patches · Build 14437112 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 05:09:14 UTC by Wendy

New Items

24 new items added to yard sales, dumpsters and magnet fishing.

Businesses

After seeing people fill up their stores to the brim we have expanded the big business to hold more stuff and customers. Both businesses now have wider entrances to help with the flow of customers.

*We apologize for any issues the changes cause with already placed items.

Van

Upgraded the look of the van.

Flippin' Maretplace

Added 4 more order possibilities.

Canceling orders no longer decreases ranking progress.

Fix