New Fishy Businesses

New Items
24 new items added to yard sales, dumpsters and magnet fishing.
Businesses
After seeing people fill up their stores to the brim we have expanded the big business to hold more stuff and customers. Both businesses now have wider entrances to help with the flow of customers.
*We apologize for any issues the changes cause with already placed items.
Van
Upgraded the look of the van.
Flippin' Maretplace
- Added 4 more order possibilities.
- Canceling orders no longer decreases ranking progress.
Fix
- Fixed issue with items moving when picking up items near it.
- Removed lone item at a house with no yard sale.
