Yard Sale Simulator update for 21 May 2024

New Fishy Businesses

Yard Sale Simulator update for 21 May 2024 · Build 14437112 · Last edited 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Items
24 new items added to yard sales, dumpsters and magnet fishing.

Businesses
After seeing people fill up their stores to the brim we have expanded the big business to hold more stuff and customers. Both businesses now have wider entrances to help with the flow of customers.
*We apologize for any issues the changes cause with already placed items.

Van
Upgraded the look of the van.

Flippin' Maretplace

  • Added 4 more order possibilities.
  • Canceling orders no longer decreases ranking progress.

Fix

  • Fixed issue with items moving when picking up items near it.
  • Removed lone item at a house with no yard sale.

