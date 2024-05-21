Smelly Smells that Smell Smelly.... NEW FEATURE

---BUG FIXES---

Ants no longer get stuck near oranges.

Ant Pathfinding has been improved, selecting targets more thoughtfully.

UI is now smaller to cover less of the screen

Food no longer spawns when the game is paused

Ants can no longer get stuck behind the UI.

---NEW FEATURE---

You can now interact with the Ants more directly!

Simply click and drag along the ground to leave a trail of pheromones that the ants can follow.

Ideally, this will allow you to nudge them in the right direction during the day.