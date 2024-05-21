-Some dialog fix.
-Things with dialogue(MB/DD/PP etc.) stop the auto battle. This is no long the case.
-Fix Kilab Harb equipment didn't have Luk Stat.
-Players can sell equipment they don't want. With a cheap price.
-Psionic Shield can be used out of combat now. But it also nerfed.
user.mat 1+user.mdf 1 -> (user.mat 1+user.mdf 1) * 0.65
-The Wise in the forest can only fight once a day.
-Add a help text about control of the game.
-Improved pathfinding for some events. But don’t expect too much.
-Rework the psyker level code.
Void Foundation: Into The Void Playtest update for 21 May 2024
0.207
