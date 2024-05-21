- Story: Minor dialog fixes and changes.
- UI: Mission select screen now opens to latest mission selected.
- UI: Update text tags system to use icons. When you pickup a crate with the crane, it will show the bonus with an icon.
- Gameplay: Chill out centipede spawn rate on first desert mission.
- Bug Fix: Fix blood orb icon showing in hud before its unlocked.
- Bug Fix: Fix scaling size of demo completed cinematic.
- Bug Fix: Fix some missing punctuation in portrait conversations.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024/05/20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1646162
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1646163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update