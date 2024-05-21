 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024/05/20

21 May 2024

  • Story: Minor dialog fixes and changes.
  • UI: Mission select screen now opens to latest mission selected.
  • UI: Update text tags system to use icons. When you pickup a crate with the crane, it will show the bonus with an icon.
  • Gameplay: Chill out centipede spawn rate on first desert mission.
  • Bug Fix: Fix blood orb icon showing in hud before its unlocked.
  • Bug Fix: Fix scaling size of demo completed cinematic.
  • Bug Fix: Fix some missing punctuation in portrait conversations.

