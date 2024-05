Share · View all patches · Build 14436831 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 03:59:13 UTC by Wendy

[Event Introduction]

Introducing the “Trilogy of Trials and Tribulations” Login Bonus!

Log in over 3 weeks to earn up to 30 ATELIER FES Wish Tickets!✨

We hope these resources will help you in the ongoing tower and quest challenges!

⏱Period

Week 1: May 20th 11:00 - May 27th 10:59(UTC+8)

Week 2: May 27th 11:00 - June 3rd 10:59(UTC+8)

Week 3: June 3rd 11:00 - June 10th 10:59(UTC+8)