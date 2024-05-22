 Skip to content

MAJOR Love Delivery update for 22 May 2024

[UPDATE] Love Delivery Global Version is Now Live!

Build 14436796 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 06:09:12 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The long-awaited Love Delivery Global Edition is here!

Thank you so much for waiting so long.

Help us deliver love to even more users!

