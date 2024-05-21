Version 2.0.11 Released

We're back! Sorry for the long delay. We had to go back and retool some things, fixed some bugs in our code with game saving that needed to happen before we go forward, looked at Chapters 1-3 and made them a little better, realized our plan for Chapter 5 was bad, so we are rewriting it. But now we're on track once again, and Chapter 4 is just around the corner!

We have added a new picture set: "Angeli's Choice".



It tells the heartwarming story of Angeli's adventures in high school with her not-boyfriend crush at the galaxy-famous Bergström Academy. These puzzles are easier than other picture sets. Fun for new players.

Introducing Puzzle Buddies! The daughters in your party can now help you with puzzles! Each character has their own power that can solve tiles for you. You can only use them a few times, so spend them wisely. Watch for these new gameplay mechanics starting in Chapter 2.



ASMR Mode now has a new, much more ASMR-y tileset named Clockwork. Thanks to ASMRSurge for his fantastic sound design on this! The original Chips tileset is also available for you to play in Picture and Random modes.

NOTE: This release invalidates older campaign saves. Sorry about that. We had to switch to a new format to address design issues. (Picture, Random, and ASMR Modes are unaffected.) For all you early adopters who completed levels, you will get free Puzzle Solves so you can speed through the puzzles you already did. Watch for the Solve button to use this feature.



Thanks for your support for our game during Early Access!

Coming soon: Chapter 4, Angela's Rings picture set, Hot Springs ASMR level.

Major Features

Angeli's Choice picture set added.

Puzzle Buddy game mechanic added.

Minor Features

ASMR Mode has a new tileset with sounds from ASMRSurge!

Noah and Angelon case counters added to ASMR Mode.

Additional dialogue options added to the scene in Noah's quarters.

Campaign no longer bops you out to menu after each chapter. They now flow directly into each other.

Changes

Incremental improvements to effects, movies, character placements and timings in Chapters 1-3.

Better Noah departure in the Chapter 1 "love" scene.

Better voice effect for remote Hannah during the birthing chamber scene.

Noah no longer hides the cool monitors during the Angelon build sequence.

Better cut on the final scene in Chapter 1.

Enpro Shield effect updated in Chapter 3.

New game save format. Old campaign game saves are incompatible. Players who have broken saves get some free Puzzle Solves to make up for it.

Bug Fixes

Tutorial 2 and 3 no longer steal hints from you.

"Apologize to 129" objective is no longer hidden if you yell at her.

Known Issues