EPIC UPDATE 1.2: Burgers, Now with Bonus Bucks!

We did it again! After many seconds of brainstorming and a lot of sitting around, we proudly present the update that will make your burgers even better: earning money from them!

To everyone who thought burgers couldn't get any more awesome, here's a little financial boost just for you.

What's New

Added: Earn cash from your burgers! That's right, each burger now earns you $4.99 (the game currency) and more! So sit back, relax, and watch the money roll in... or don't, whatever.

Added: Achievements for becoming a Millionaire and Billionaire. Flip burgers, get rich.

No burger limits!

Note: We deeply apologize, but earnings will not be retroactively applied to burgers made before this update. Your old burgers are just... well, old burgers.

P.S. In our community began a fierce debate, how to properly put the lettuce - on the patty or under the patty. Gentlemen, let's solve this issue once and for all!