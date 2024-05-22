 Skip to content

Burger update for 22 May 2024

EPIC UPDATE 1.2: Burgers, Now with Bonus Bucks!

Build 14436767 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We did it again! After many seconds of brainstorming and a lot of sitting around, we proudly present the update that will make your burgers even better: earning money from them!

To everyone who thought burgers couldn't get any more awesome, here's a little financial boost just for you.

What's New

  • Added: Earn cash from your burgers! That's right, each burger now earns you $4.99 (the game currency) and more! So sit back, relax, and watch the money roll in... or don't, whatever.
  • Added: Achievements for becoming a Millionaire and Billionaire. Flip burgers, get rich.
  • No burger limits!

Note: We deeply apologize, but earnings will not be retroactively applied to burgers made before this update. Your old burgers are just... well, old burgers.

P.S. In our community began a fierce debate, how to properly put the lettuce - on the patty or under the patty. Gentlemen, let's solve this issue once and for all!

