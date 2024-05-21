- Fixed Master sound slider not working as intended.
- Fixed soundtrack not playing after round reset.
- Fixed XP being incorrectly reported on clients in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed multiplayer Team deathmatch and Team king of the hill modes not restarting the round after completion.
Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 21 May 2024
1.01 - Bug fixes
