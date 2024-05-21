 Skip to content

Combat Beans: Total Mayhem update for 21 May 2024

1.01 - Bug fixes

Build 14436747 · Last edited 21 May 2024

  • Fixed Master sound slider not working as intended.
  • Fixed soundtrack not playing after round reset.
  • Fixed XP being incorrectly reported on clients in multiplayer mode.
  • Fixed multiplayer Team deathmatch and Team king of the hill modes not restarting the round after completion.

