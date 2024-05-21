Patch Notes (216)

Small balance update with fixes
New
- Patrol/Endless difficulty 6 added
Updates
- Templar overcharge now consumes Static stacks to increase the size and damage of the shockwave
- Warden passive now gains 5% DR every 4s, max 10 stacks. Lose 1 stack at a time. (was 4% every 3s, max 20 stacks. lose all stacks at once)
- Cavalier now Bleeds any enemies they pass through for 3 seconds (dodging and overcharge dash)
- Increased spear max damage and adjusted some of the mod stats
Fixes
- Potentially fixed one instance of random teleportation
- Fixed an issue where Enemy Damage and Movement speed weren’t scaling past difficulty 3 in Patrol/Endless (goodluck)
- Fixed squad list going of the screen downwards in the keep with, unusual squad sizes
- Fixed dodging out of a sprint not unlocking the camera
Changed files in this update