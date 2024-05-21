 Skip to content

Knights Within update for 21 May 2024

Patch Notes (216)

Share · View all patches · Build 14436710 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 04:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small balance update with fixes

New

  • Patrol/Endless difficulty 6 added

Updates

  • Templar overcharge now consumes Static stacks to increase the size and damage of the shockwave
  • Warden passive now gains 5% DR every 4s, max 10 stacks. Lose 1 stack at a time. (was 4% every 3s, max 20 stacks. lose all stacks at once)
  • Cavalier now Bleeds any enemies they pass through for 3 seconds (dodging and overcharge dash)
  • Increased spear max damage and adjusted some of the mod stats

Fixes

  • Potentially fixed one instance of random teleportation
  • Fixed an issue where Enemy Damage and Movement speed weren’t scaling past difficulty 3 in Patrol/Endless (goodluck)
  • Fixed squad list going of the screen downwards in the keep with, unusual squad sizes
  • Fixed dodging out of a sprint not unlocking the camera

