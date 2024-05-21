 Skip to content

Ship's Cat update for 21 May 2024

Update notes for 1.24.5.21

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The NPC head controller was attempting to look at another NPC when the level was unloading,
meaning the UE4 garbage collector nulled that other NPC's pointer.
This caused causing a null pointer crash.

Changed files in this update

