The NPC head controller was attempting to look at another NPC when the level was unloading,
meaning the UE4 garbage collector nulled that other NPC's pointer.
This caused causing a null pointer crash.
Ship's Cat update for 21 May 2024
Update notes for 1.24.5.21
