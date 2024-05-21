 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior 2 update for 21 May 2024

V1.4.1

Build 14436587 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 03:26:24 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Character equipment displays gem types
  2. Optimize the display of package attributes
  3. Fix the bug of double experience symbols and equal time
  4. Display symbols when reaching full level in the advanced stage

Changed files in this update

Depot 2945101
