- Character equipment displays gem types
- Optimize the display of package attributes
- Fix the bug of double experience symbols and equal time
- Display symbols when reaching full level in the advanced stage
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior 2 update for 21 May 2024
V1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update