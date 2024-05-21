Version 2.0 Now has Ten Thousand Words of Story, 700+ Images, and More

Let's begin with saying this is version 2.0, and you'll need to start a save file from scratch, the achievements are all new, and about half the images have been replaced. There are another six hundred plus in addition to what was there, and the new game explores a full day of Jack's life.

The updated game description is as follows:

Horny Holiday is a short romantic comedy visual novel. It begins with Jack, still reeling from a breakup with his girlfriend, Becky. To cope, he indulges in a cathartic moment: deciding which of his ex’s belongings to set on fire. After this release, Jack receives an invitation to a holiday housewarming party hosted by a new couple down the street.

At the party, Jack mistakes Joy, a confident guest, for the hostess. Amused, Joy plays along and gives Jack a tour of the house. As they explore, they bond over shared interests like cooking, video games, art, and exercise. Depending on your choices, Jack might express his genuine interest in Joy, leading to a heartwarming moment where they look forward to exploring their connection amidst the festivities.

Horny Holiday features sandbox functionality, allowing players to freely explore the house and interact with the environment. Choices matter, leading to multiple endings, including good, bad, and game over scenarios. The game includes optional minigames and point-and-click interactions to immerse players in the rich, 3D-rendered environment. With over 150 audio tracks, more than 80 animations, and 700 images, the game provides a captivating and dynamic experience.

Over 100 new audio tracks and sound effects

Seven thousand words of new story, bringing the total word count to a little over 10000 words in this edition.

14+ new animations, including fixes to existing bugs to ensure everything plays, and works, as intended.

Sandbox exploration, as well as new point & click game mechanics, are a first for one of my games, and something I can't for you to enjoy.

Based on play time, the new experience should be a fun filled hour of ups, downs, comedy, romance, a few optional bad endings, depending on your choices, and one very sweet happily ever after ending.

Thanks for tuning in;

Brosef Chungus