UPDATE V1.0.9

Hello everyone,

Sorry for the inconvenience, we have updating the game with some new adjustment as well as upgrading the game version to V1.0.9. The following updates are :

Features

Adding AI Camera Reset

While in action, the action camera is now following the enemy/target position and fix the rotation. It will happened whenever the camera isn't moved or if the camera movement is too extreme. The camera action also not happened if player don't hit any enemy or target.

Free Action Mode is now based by character direction, while Lock Action Mode is based by camera direction.

Enhancement Combat System

We have increased the 'grip' of attack between the controller and targetted enemy, also increasing the responsivity on attack, evade, and hit reactions.

We have updated some immunity system to some monster.