 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voice Love on Air update for 21 May 2024

Update V1.3.0 & ディスカウント開始

Share · View all patches · Build 14436458 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 03:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, after several updates and optimizations, our 'Voice Love on Air' is now available at a discount once again in its best form. For those who have been waiting for a discount and optimizations, now is the perfect time to grab it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2321120/_Voice_Love_on_Air/

A new feature "Guidance Manual" is now available! In "Voice Actors' Profile", players now can open "Guidance Manual" to view key event guidance for the main characters.

  • Guidance Manual has been added, players can view key event guidance for main characters.
  • CGs, transitions, and message scenes can now also be sped up: Hold "Ctrl" to fast forward; press "F" or click Skip to skip the performance.
  • Optimized English localization.
  • Improved controller operations for message scenes.
  • Fixed the problem of abnormal triggering of some events.
  • Fixed the problem that the virtual keyboard would not automatically open on Steam Deck.
  • Fixed resolution settings problem on Steam Deck.
  • Corrected some text errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2321121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link