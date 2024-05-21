Update V1.3.0 & ディスカウント開始

Dear players, after several updates and optimizations, our 'Voice Love on Air' is now available at a discount once again in its best form. For those who have been waiting for a discount and optimizations, now is the perfect time to grab it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2321120/_Voice_Love_on_Air/
A new feature "Guidance Manual" is now available! In "Voice Actors' Profile", players now can open "Guidance Manual" to view key event guidance for the main characters.
- CGs, transitions, and message scenes can now also be sped up: Hold "Ctrl" to fast forward; press "F" or click Skip to skip the performance.
- Optimized English localization.
- Improved controller operations for message scenes.
- Fixed the problem of abnormal triggering of some events.
- Fixed the problem that the virtual keyboard would not automatically open on Steam Deck.
- Fixed resolution settings problem on Steam Deck.
- Corrected some text errors.
