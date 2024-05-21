 Skip to content

The Well of Life Cannot Move update for 21 May 2024

Weapon upgrade for spread shot

The Well of Life Cannot Move update for 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level damage to 10 for this upgrade. Projectiles have a 50% chance to create another layer of spread shots, up to 2 layers.

