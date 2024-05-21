The game is now released!

Anchors:Blockade Zone is released today!

Many words have actually been mentioned in the preface, so I won't go into too much detail here. In short, I will work hard to update them and create a better gaming experience for everyone!

This game is a hardcore game with the following features:

1. Within the fight map, when a character dies, all uninsured equipment outside the safety box falls off, and there is a probability that the insured equipment will be recovered to the warehouse;

2. Unable to shoot while running (please do not give a negative rating for this);

3. Searching for items is done in circles, not all at once. The speed of character leveling and looting skills will increase in circles (unacceptable treasures, don't give a negative review to a living path);

4. The anchor point is the place where the ancient gods of Kesulu come. Characters need to constantly collect missile blueprints, launch surface missiles to attack the ancient gods, and delay their arrival. Otherwise, the corruption value in the game will increase with the number of visits, and the game will ultimately fail!

5. Detectives come from ordinary backgrounds and have both good and bad talents. Please recruit them carefully.

6. I recommend that friends who have tried the game start a new file and play again.

This official release includes the following content:

There are 6 maps that can be explored. In addition to the park scenic area and old hiding place in the preface, 4 new maps will be added. The difficulty of adding new maps will be higher than the first two maps. Please be fully prepared before entering the new map area; Add three types of firearms: type81, type97, and Vss; Add cyber style equipment; Add various accessories; Add multiple character talents; Add multiple types of monsters, such as monsters that increase insight points when hit by detectives. Please explore them on your own; Add multiple items, including several items that can only be manufactured at the manufacturing station; Adjusted the human-machine values of the scope; Adjusted some firearm values; Added the function of renaming detectives, which allows them to only use the changed language names after renaming.

and so on……

Wishing everyone the best of luck, invincibility, and unstoppability, facing any difficulties in both gaming and daily life!

Finally, let us muster the courage to face the indescribable with the hope of humanity!

Ethical Game Producer who always loves you

Teacher Qin