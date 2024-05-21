- Re-tuned all difficulty levels for more even balance
- Added some input hints for using items with options to toggle them on/off
- Changed environment aesthetic where Shibosu is found to improve player experience
The Bathrooms update for 21 May 2024
Small update/patch notes v.1.0.1
