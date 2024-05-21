 Skip to content

The Bathrooms update for 21 May 2024

Small update/patch notes v.1.0.1

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-tuned all difficulty levels for more even balance
  • Added some input hints for using items with options to toggle them on/off
  • Changed environment aesthetic where Shibosu is found to improve player experience

