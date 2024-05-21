SEASON “ADVENTURE”

Zula Pass Season “Adventure” is now live with a very special design and content. The new season stands out with its unique content and once again, legendary rewards await you. Additionally, with the new update, two new features have been added that will change the course of the seasons:

Selective Card System;

You will be able to choose customization cards, given at certain levels, for any weapon and character you desire.

Zula Pass Plus;

A new option starts in the Pass where you can now earn twice as many of your favorite products. Double the rewards await you with the Zula Pass “Plus” option!

